35-year-old Canton man dead after single-car crash

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio troopers said a 35-year-old Canton man died early Friday after a single-car crash in Stark County.

The crash happened around 5:14 a.m. on 12th Street NW in Perry Township.

Troopers say the vehicle driven by Derrick P. Hill went off the roadway before striking a tree.

Emergency personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

According to the highway patrol, no seatbelt and unsafe speed are suspected factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

