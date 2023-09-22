2 Strong 4 Bullies
35-year-old Canton man dead after single-car crash

Ohio troopers said a 35-year-old Canton man died early Friday after a single-car crash in Stark...
Ohio troopers said a 35-year-old Canton man died early Friday after a single-car crash in Stark County.(Ohio State Highway Patrol)
By Avery Williams
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio troopers said a 35-year-old Canton man died early Friday after a single-car crash in Stark County.

The crash happened around 5:14 a.m. on 12th Street NW in Perry Township.

Troopers say the vehicle driven by Derrick P. Hill went off the roadway before striking a tree.

Emergency personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

According to the highway patrol, no seatbelt and unsafe speed are suspected factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Crash on I-71 south beyond Turnpike halts traffic for miles
