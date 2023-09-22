4 arrested in connection to deadly shooting in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals Service said authorities took four people into custody this week in connection to the same homicide.

The murder took place just before midnight Sept. 11 in the 1100 block of East 145th Street in the city’s Collinwood-Nottingham neighborhood.

PREVIOUS STORY: 1 fatally shot on Cleveland’s East Side, police say

The Cuyahoga Medical Examiner had identified the victim as Demietrius Allen, 39, of Cleveland.

According to the Marshals, the following people were arrested this week in various locations:

Kiarah Bonner, 22

Johnae Bonner, 20

Donajia Bonner, 19

Brandon Reed, 18

“This week our task force arrested the 20th homicide suspect since the start of ‘Operation 2-1-6′. Our officers’ determination to take violent fugitives off the streets of Cleveland during this operation has been unwavering.”

