4 arrested in connection to deadly shooting in Cleveland
By Avery Williams
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals Service said authorities took four people into custody this week in connection to the same homicide.

The murder took place just before midnight Sept. 11 in the 1100 block of East 145th Street in the city’s Collinwood-Nottingham neighborhood.

The Cuyahoga Medical Examiner had identified the victim as Demietrius Allen, 39, of Cleveland.

According to the Marshals, the following people were arrested this week in various locations:

  • Kiarah Bonner, 22
  • Johnae Bonner, 20
  • Donajia Bonner, 19
  • Brandon Reed, 18

“This week our task force arrested the 20th homicide suspect since the start of ‘Operation 2-1-6′. Our officers’ determination to take violent fugitives off the streets of Cleveland during this operation has been unwavering.”

U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott

