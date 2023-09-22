2 Strong 4 Bullies
6-month-old girl shot while in her dad's arms in Garfield Heights remains hospitalized, police say

Man, baby he was holding both shot in Garfield Heights, sources say
(WOIO)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The 6-month-old girl who was shot in Garfield Heights on Thursday is still in the hospital, according to police.

The shooting occurred just before 5 p.m. on Langston Avenue near E. 111th Street.

Sources previously confirmed the girl’s father, who was also shot, was holding her at the time of the shooting.

GHPD says the man was treated for a gunshot wound to the hip, while the girl was life-flighted to MetroHealth Medical Center, where she is stable.

GHPD confirmed three men were arrested in connection to this shooting.

Editor’s note: The video below is from previous coverage.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

