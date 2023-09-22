2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Arraignment for man accused of killing pregnant sister, her husband at Maple Heights park

Jason Iverson
Jason Iverson(Source: Maple Heights Police Department)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 7:08 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of fatally shooting his pregnant sister and her husband and injuring a teenager at Stafford Park in Maple Heights earlier this month will be arraigned Friday morning in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

The arraignment is scheduled for 8:30 a.m.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley on Sept. 19 announced a 17-count indictment against 29-year-old Jason Iverson:

  • 3 counts of aggravated murder
  • 5 counts of murder
  • 1 count of attempted murder
  • 8 counts of felonious assault

The judge had previously set his bond at $3 million.

Jason Iverson
Jason Iverson((Source: Maple Heights police))

According to officers, when Iverson arrived at the park around 3:15 p.m. and realized those family members were there, he immediately began to physically fight with them.

The prosecutor’s office said the victims and Iverson’s 13-year-old son, who the victims had custody of, attempted to leave and got into their car in the parking lot.

Iverson followed them, according to the prosecutor’s office, and shot his sister and her husband multiple times. One of the bullets graze his 13-year-old son’s face.

The prosecutor’s office said 31-year-old Trea Carter got out of the car and fled on foot to the park bathroom, where Iverson followed and shot him.

Iverson then fled the park, but was quickly taken into custody, police said.

“This incident was specifically between the shooter and the victims; there was no randomness to the event. The scene was rendered safe very quickly with the apprehension of the shooter,” said Maple Heights Police Chief Todd Hansen.

Carter was declared dead at the scene, and Iverson’s pregnant sister was transported to a nearby hospital, where both her and her unborn child died.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE
Mother of pregnant murder victim and accused shooter shares her heartbreaking story
$3M bond set for man accused of killing pregnant sister, her husband at Maple Heights park
Maple Heights police charge man accused of killing pregnant sister, her husband at public park

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Liming Trial
Jury deliberations to continue Friday in trial for Akron brothers accused in death of Ethan Liming
Lakewood man dies in Cleveland car crash
Willowick Officer Maddie
Willowick police officer, 27, suffers stroke 2 days before her wedding
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is cared off the field with an injury during the first...
Cleveland Browns coach confirms Nick Chubb will be out for season: ‘Very disappointed’

Latest News

Ethan Liming Trial
Jury deliberations to continue Friday in trial for Akron brothers accused in death of Ethan Liming
Duo break into vacant Cleveland house, ram into victim’s car, police say
Duo break into vacant Cleveland house, ram into victim’s car, police say
‘Maddie Strong’: Family, Willowick Police support officer who suffered stroke days before her...
‘Maddie Strong’: Family, Willowick Police support officer who suffered stroke days before her wedding
Meatball and his owner, Spaghetti, aka 68-year-old Kenneth Bennett were attacked by a dog...
Meatball & Spaghetti recovering after vicious Lorain dog attack