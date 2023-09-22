In the battle of cities famous for music, Cleveland music fans say we’ve already won

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One’s home to the Grand Ole Opry, the other home to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in the battle of Music Capitals.

The Browns of Cleveland, a city known as the Birthplace of Rock, face the Titans of Tennessee, who play in Nashville, the city where Country is King.

Browns fans sing the praises of Cleveland, saying Cleveland has won one game before the two teams have even faced off, the battle of the music scenes.

Nashville-based Coin kept the beat at WonderStruck this summer, hitting all the right notes with Cleveland-native Ryan Winnen on drums, a Browns fan since birth who received a huge ovation when introduced.

“I’m a huge Browns fan; I’ve been going to games since I was a small child,” said Kathy Blackman, who owns the music club, the Grog Shop, on Coventry Road in Cleveland Heights.

She shows her true colors on Sunday, wearing a Browns jersey with Grog Kat on the back and coming out with her own line of Browns-themed Grog gear.

“This time we decided to do all the sports teams and this is my favorite one,” said Blackman. “It’s Browns colors, Grog Shop logos.”

And she said no matter what happens on the field, Cleveland has already won another game.

“Quite frankly, I think Cleveland’s music scene is way better,” she said. “I feel like that whole Broadway scene is so cheesy and it’s dreadful cover bands and like the cool, nitty gritty Nashville has closed up because it’s all gentrified now.”

Cleveland is home to artists like Bone Thugs-n-Harmony and Machine Gun Kelley and also perhaps the most iconic song in NFL history which Browns fans will sing all day Sunday.

“Here we go, Brownies, here we go! WOOF WOOF!”

“We’re a real, true music town,” said Blackman.

The Browns can make some sweet music on Sunday and make sure Browns Stadium is not a House of Blues if the team from a city famous for Titans of Rock can rock the Titans at Browns Stadium. Kickoff is 1:00.

