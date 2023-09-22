2 Strong 4 Bullies
Browns star Myles Garrett: ‘It feels good but we got to keep it up’

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) talks with Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles...
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) talks with Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) after an NFL football game, Jan. 8, 2023, in Pittsburgh. Garrett will lead the Browns (1-0) into Pittsburgh on Monday night Sept. 18 2023 to face the Steelers (0-1)." "Watt and the Steelers (0-1) will try to bounce back after getting drilled by San Francisco when they host Cleveland (1-0) on Monday night. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)(Matt Durisko | AP)
By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Myles Garrett and the Browns defense has been stout through 2 weeks but Sunday’s visit by the Tennessee Titans brings an even bigger challenge: Derrick Henry.

“He looks like me. He looks like me but one inch shorter and like 15 pounds lighter,” Garrett said Friday. “A guy who is physically impressive, hell of a football player. He’s been doing it at a very high level for a while now. You gotta come with a head full of steam and take those legs up. Got to go for the ball. Gotta make sure he doesn’t get those five steps into the ground and keep him off track. Once he’s going downhill, gets that second level, he’s very hard to stop. That’s been that case for all of his career.”

The Browns and Titans kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday on 19 News, preceded by a live Tailgate 19 from Jerzee’s in Canton.

Then keep it on 19 for a live 5th Quarter at 5 p.m.

