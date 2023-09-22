2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Duo break into vacant Cleveland house, ram into victim’s car, police say

Duo break into vacant Cleveland house, ram into victim’s car, police say
Duo break into vacant Cleveland house, ram into victim’s car, police say(Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The duo accused of breaking into a Cleveland house before one rammed into the victim’s car and a porch with a truck are on the loose, police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying one of the suspects caught on camera.

Police stated the two men broke into the vacant residence in the area of West 31st Street and Denison Avenue on Sept. 13.

The men were confronted, according to police, and one ran away.

Police said the other man who was driving a white Chevy truck tried to pull out of the driveway and rammed into the victim’s car.

The man then struck a porch as he was pulling out of the driveway and drove off, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect and the truck shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Duo break into vacant Cleveland house, ram into victim’s car, police say
Duo break into vacant Cleveland house, ram into victim’s car, police say(Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
Duo break into vacant Cleveland house, ram into victim’s car, police say
Duo break into vacant Cleveland house, ram into victim’s car, police say(Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

If you recognize this man or the truck, or have any other information on this break in and hit and run, call Det. Schuler at 216-623-5210.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Liming Trial
Jury deliberations to continue Friday in trial for Akron brothers accused in death of Ethan Liming
Willowick Officer Maddie
Willowick police officer, 27, suffers stroke 2 days before her wedding
Lakewood man dies in Cleveland car crash
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is cared off the field with an injury during the first...
Cleveland Browns coach confirms Nick Chubb will be out for season: ‘Very disappointed’

Latest News

‘Maddie Strong’: Family, Willowick Police support officer who suffered stroke days before her...
‘Maddie Strong’: Family, Willowick Police support officer who suffered stroke days before her wedding
Meatball and his owner, Spaghetti, aka 68-year-old Kenneth Bennett were attacked by a dog...
Meatball & Spaghetti recovering after vicious Lorain dog attack
Meet K-9 Bella: Narcotics detection dog joins Akron Police Department
Meet K-9 Bella: Narcotics detection dog joins Akron Police Department
Meet K-9 Bella: Narcotics detection dog joins Akron Police Department
Meet K-9 Bella: Narcotics detection dog joins the Akron Police Department