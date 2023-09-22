CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The duo accused of breaking into a Cleveland house before one rammed into the victim’s car and a porch with a truck are on the loose, police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying one of the suspects caught on camera.

Police stated the two men broke into the vacant residence in the area of West 31st Street and Denison Avenue on Sept. 13.

The men were confronted, according to police, and one ran away.

Police said the other man who was driving a white Chevy truck tried to pull out of the driveway and rammed into the victim’s car.

The man then struck a porch as he was pulling out of the driveway and drove off, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect and the truck shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Duo break into vacant Cleveland house, ram into victim’s car, police say (Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

If you recognize this man or the truck, or have any other information on this break in and hit and run, call Det. Schuler at 216-623-5210.

