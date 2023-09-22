2 Strong 4 Bullies
Gov. DeWine announces Naloxone to be available at Ohio rest stops

Naloxone box
Naloxone box(Ohio Department of Transportation)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday that the RecoveryOhio initiative, the Ohio Department of Transportation and the Ohio Department of Health’s Project DAWN (Deaths Avoided With Naloxone) are partnering to install Naloxone kits at rest areas across Ohio.

“By placing Naloxboxes in rest areas across the state we are providing more opportunities to reverse the deadly effects of illicit opioids and providing opportunities for Ohioans to choose recovery,” DeWine said.

Officials say over 130 boxes are being installed at rest stops across Ohio.

In 2022 unintentional drug overdoses in Ohio resulted in 4,915 deaths, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

