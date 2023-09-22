2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

InvestigateTV+ Season 1; Episode 10

Hospital screenings for newborns aren't the same across the country and the disparity can be deadly. Plus, strange finds from airport security checkpoints.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Today on InvestigateTV+: thousands of people are accidentally declared dead by the government each year. We uncover the simple mistake that can upend entire lives. Plus, heel prick tests catch rare diseases in thousands of babies each year but our investigation finds some states are worried they can’t meet demand for newborn screenings.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Liming Trial
Jury deliberations continue in trial for Akron brothers accused in death of Ethan Liming
Lakewood man dies in Cleveland car crash
Willowick Officer Maddie
Willowick police officer, 27, suffers stroke 2 days before her wedding
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is cared off the field with an injury during the first...
Cleveland Browns coach confirms Nick Chubb will be out for season: ‘Very disappointed’

Latest News

FILE - United Auto Workers members march through downtown Detroit, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. The...
UAW expands strike in Northeast Ohio
Jason Iverson
Man accused of killing pregnant sister, her husband at Maple Heights park to be held without bond
Ethan Liming Trial
Jury deliberations continue in trial for Akron brothers accused in death of Ethan Liming
Duo break into vacant Cleveland house, ram into victim’s car, police say
Duo break into vacant Cleveland house, ram into victim’s car, police say
‘Maddie Strong’: Family, Willowick Police support officer who suffered stroke days before her...
‘Maddie Strong’: Family, Willowick Police support officer who suffered stroke days before her wedding