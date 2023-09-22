2 Strong 4 Bullies
Lorain police discover chaperone armed with several weapons during school field trip

After a lockdown, fights, and reports of seniors in danger of not graduating, the CEO of Lorain...
By Avery Williams
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain City Schools said the district is working with local police after officers discovered a volunteer chaperone was armed Friday during a high school field trip.

A letter shared with 19 News said the chaperone is an off-duty substitute safety officer. They were found with a loaded gun, an additional magazine, a large knife and pepper spray.

The district said the chaperone did not pull the weapons or make threats.

The full letter read be read below:

“On Friday, September 22, during a high school field trip, the Lorain Police Department discovered that a chaperone was carrying concealed weapons.

The volunteer chaperone, an off-duty substitute safety officer, had a loaded gun, an additional magazine, a large knife, and pepper spray. The chaperone did not brandish any of the items or make any threats toward students. The students were under the constant supervision of district employees.

Lorain City Schools took immediate action in accordance with district policies and past practices and continues to work with the Lorain Police Department.”

