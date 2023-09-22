2 Strong 4 Bullies
Meatball & Spaghetti recovering after vicious Lorain dog attack

By Kelly Kennedy
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lorain family is terrified after their dog was viciously attacked in their yard Thursday afternoon. The family told 19 News the aggressive dog is still on the loose.

Meet Meatball and his owner, Spaghetti, aka 68-year-old Kenneth Bennett.

“I go by Spaghetti and my boy here his name is Meatball and I always got him on top of me,” Bennett said.

Bennett says Meatball was chained up in his daughter’s yard on West 7th Street in Lorain on Thursday around noon when another Pitbull came out of nowhere. Bennett said the dog who attacked Meatball was not on a leash and once the dog fight started the dog’s owner took off that down the road.

“I came over here to break it up and it was mission impossible and it’s so unfair that you’re gonna let a loose dog attack a dog that’s chained up,” Bennett said.

Bennett tried to break it up and was knocked to the ground. His daughter, Barbara Hernandez, was inside and ran out when she heard the commotion.

“A guy was just walking by with his dog and just let it go and took off towards route 6 and another guy saw the two dogs fighting and rode up on my yard on his motorcycle and started blowing his horn and screaming and stuff trying to separate them, and nothing was separating the two,” Hernandez recalled.

Hernandez said her whole family is traumatized.

“I’m like shaken because what if my daughters would’ve been outside and they got attacked or something that’s scary, especially knowing how hard it was to get the other dog off Meatball,” Hernandez said. “I mean my daughters could have been chewed apart, they both were about ready to cry, and I mean that scares me that I can’t even have my kids outside let alone my dad’s dog outside and feel safe.”

Hernandez was finally able to break it up by spraying the aggressive dog with the hose. The family called Lorain police and made a report.

“I wanna know the irresponsible owner of that brown and white Pitbull,” said Bennett “That’s very irresponsible and negligent.”

Thankfully Meatball and Spaghetti should both be okay.

“I’m very worried hopefully someone can give us more answers on whose Pitbull this was and also keep their own children safe because this dog is out there somewhere, and no one knows where it is,” said Hernandez. “It’s wearing a blue collar.”

A neighbor told us there was another Pitbull attack on Wednesday. 19 News tried to confirm that with police but so far, we have not heard back.

If you have any information on the dog or its owner contact Lorain detectives.

