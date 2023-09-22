Meet K-9 Bella: Narcotics detection dog joins Akron Police Department

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Police Department has four new paws enforcing the laws.

K-9 Bella is joining the force as the city’s new narcotics detection dog.

Akron police introduced their newest addition to the department on Sept. 21.

“When she’s not working, she enjoys belly rubs, modeling, and playing ball,” APD described.

APD shared these photos of K-9 Bella, where you can clearly see her “modeling” skills:

