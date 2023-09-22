Missing Ashtabula County 12-year-old girl last seen Thursday morning, deputies say

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 12-year-old girl has been missing from Ashtabula County since Thursday morning, deputies say.

The Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office says Epiphany Barnes went missing from the area of Laskey Road in Hartsgrove Township Thursday morning.

Officials say she was seen walking westbound on Laskey Road around 9 a.m. Thursday.

Barnes was last seen wearing jeans and a pink shirt.

Deputies say she has brown hair and brown eyes.

