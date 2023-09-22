2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Motorist uses truck during chase to help police catch robbery suspect

A good Samaritan helped police arrest a robbery suspect following a chase through South Los Angeles. (KABC)
By KABC staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 2:05 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (KABC) - A good Samaritan helped police arrest a robbery suspect following a chase through South Los Angeles.

The pursuit started Thursday afternoon with the suspect trying to lose police by switching streets and even driving on a sidewalk at one point to bypass congestion.

That’s when another driver rammed into the front of the suspect’s car, pinning it in traffic.

The driver wasn’t hurt.

A good Samaritan helped police arrest a robbery suspect following a chase through South Los...
A good Samaritan helped police arrest a robbery suspect following a chase through South Los Angeles.

Police were able to get the suspect to climb out of the car through a window. He was then arrested.

Copyright 2023 KABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Liming Trial
Jury deliberations to continue Friday in trial for Akron brothers accused in death of Ethan Liming
Lakewood man dies in Cleveland car crash
Willowick Officer Maddie
Willowick police officer, 27, suffers stroke 2 days before her wedding
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is cared off the field with an injury during the first...
Cleveland Browns coach confirms Nick Chubb will be out for season: ‘Very disappointed’

Latest News

A good Samaritan helped police arrest a robbery suspect following a chase through South Los...
Good Samaritan helps end lengthy LAPD chase
The driver sustained minor injuries in the accident, police stated.
Police credit Louisville Cardinals players for help in rescue of overturned car near stadium
Tommy Boyd was taken into custody without incident at a Dierbergs grocery store, officials said.
Authorities capture ‘dangerous’ inmate who escaped custody at hospital in St. Louis
FILE - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services building is seen, April 5, 2009, in...
Medicaid coverage restored to about a half-million people after computer errors in many states