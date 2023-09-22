Northeast Ohio Weather: Stretch of dry days rolls on

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A good deal of sun in the forecast again today. Afternoon temperatures in the 75 to 80 degree range. A major East Coast storm is taking shape off the coast of South Carolina. This could make landfall as a Tropical Storm in eastern North Carolina early tomorrow. A canopy of high clouds will be move into our area with this system tomorrow. Breezy northeast winds downwind of Lake Erie set up both tomorrow and Sunday afternoons. That northeast wind will be at 10-20 mph. The wind could play a bit of a roll in the Browns Game Sunday afternoon. The rain with this East Coast storm should stay east of Ohio.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.