Rich Paul to return to Cleveland, discuss growing up in the city with Mayor Bibb

By Megan McSweeney
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Rich Paul is returning to Cleveland to meet with Mayor Justin Bibb at Tri-C to discuss his upcoming memoir “LUCKY ME”.

The Klutch Sports Group Founder will be meeting with the mayor at Tri-C’s Metro Campus Auditorium October 11, officials say.

representatives for Paul says the event, called “HOMECOMING: A Conversation Between Rich Paul, Mayor Bibb, and the Community on Overcoming Struggle, Finding Success, and Taking Pride in Cleveland”, will discuss what it’s like growing up in Cleveland, the challenges it presents, and what steps youth today can take to ensure future success in their career paths.

“Rich’s remarkable journey is something I hope Cleveland’s youth and young adults can look at for inspiration and realize that we can achieve anything we set our minds to,” said Mayor Bibb.

“It’s a real privilege to come back to Cleveland to celebrate the release of my memoir, Lucky Me. The book details how this city shaped me into the businessman and person I am today,” said Paul.

More information on the event can be found at the event website.

