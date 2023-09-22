UAW expands strike in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - United Auto Workers (UAW) President Shawn Fain on Friday called on union members in Northeast Ohio to go on strike.

Northeast Ohio will be one of 38 locations in 20 states to go on strike, according to UAW.

The expanded strike location includes the Stellantis plant, located in Streetsboro.

UAW announces new strike locations (Source: UAW)

Fain called on strike going into effect at 12 p.m. on Sept. 22, one week after the start of the nationwide strikes.

Contracts between 146,000 workers and their respective companies expired at 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 14, according to the Associated Press.

The AP reported nearly 13,000 workers left three plants in a targeted strike.

U.S. President Joe Biden also announced he would be sending aides to Detroit, where the three automakers are located, to address the strike.

