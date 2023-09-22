UAW strike in Streetsboro could impact General Motors plant in Parma

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Union members are on the picket line in Streetsboro and it could have a ripple affect for other auto workers.

Leaders of UAW 1005, which is 30 miles away in Parma, says layoffs are a concern for many.

RELATED STORY: UAW expands strike to Northeast Ohio; workers picket in Streetsboro

“We make car parts for assembly plants. We also have service parts too that we ship. It might not have a direct reflect right now, but it could eventually,” says Dan Schwartz, Union President. “We have some assembly plants that are laid off in some other places, so that could affect us as well.”

Schwartz says even with the concern, his union has the backs of their brothers and sisters in Streetsboro.

“We know that they are going to be picketing they are going to be fighting the fight and taking action, so we are going to support them anyway possible,” says Schwartz.

He says this support could even mean walking the picket line with them.

“I am going to reach out to there president and offer whatever we can do,” says Schwartz.

Schwartz says some of the key places where the community will feel the impacts of this strike is at the dealerships and auto repair shops.

“Parts and distribution centers is how parts and other stuff get to the dealership or repair shops or anything like that. So, yea its going to affect quite a bit,” says Schwartz.

He says this strike isn’t just about fighting for social justice, but they are fighting for economic justice too.

“This strike isn’t about just the auto industry. This is about the working class.”

The president also told 19 News that his thoughts and prayers are with the workers who are striking . Also, once and if they get the call to join the picket line, they will be ready.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.