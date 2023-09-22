2 Strong 4 Bullies
Mom, daughter accused of stealing from 2 Cleveland area businesses

By Winnie Dortch
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) -Two women are accused of stealing at two local businesses on Tuesday, September 19.

It started at Simply Sugar in Lakewood around 12:30 p.m., where video shows the two women and a little boy.

The employee tells 19 News the women walked into the shop and complimented the décor. They were not regular clients.

As the duo left, they can be seen picking up a bag from the front desk. The worker says they spent $300 on her debit and credit cards at Target and CVS.

The women were caught on camera hours later at La Chic Boutique in Rocky River

“She comes around. She sees the purse. I guess when they came in they realized it was a purse here. She snatched it and kept going,” said Abeer Suleiman. Suleiman is the owner.

Suleiman says the women were inquiring about a prom dress. However, they never purchased any clothing.

They left and returned. Suleiman says when they came back there was another employee working at the time.

Suleiman didn’t know the women purposely left a cell phone in the dressing room.

When they asked the worker to escort them to the back, video shows the second woman snatching a purse from behind the desk.

Suleiman says she couldn’t believe the women would pull a stunt.

“It’s devastating. I trusted this person, she made me feel comfortable with her. They were nice. They were kind,” said Suleiman.

They also got away with a pair of earrings.

“After we found out she took the purse, we checked the cameras again. We found out she did take those earrings,” said Suleiman.

Suleiman tells 19 News she will make changes to her store policy for employees.

“Now that I’ve learned my lesson. I will not go in the back and have anyone go in there with me and leave someone out here,” said Suleiman. “Honestly, I hope she gets caught.”

Both business owners have turned over video and information to police.

