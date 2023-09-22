Friday Football Frenzy Week 6

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s week six of the high school football season!

Join Mark Schwab, Leah Doherty and Ashley Holder as they take you around the best high school matchups in our area.

Some of the games we’ll be covering include:

Walsh Jesuit at St. Vincent-St. Mary

Lutheran West at Perry, Edgewood at Geneva

Kenston at Chardon

Canton Central Catholic at Lake Catholic

Barberton at Highland

Olmsted Falls at Avon

Amherst at Avon Lake

Mark will have an in-depth look at our athlete of the week, running back Rod Love out of Padua High School. While Leah catches up with Cleveland Heights Head Coach, Mac Stephens.

Friday Football Frenzy airs every Friday at 10:30 p.m. on CW43.

