Friday Football Frenzy Week 6
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s week six of the high school football season!
Join Mark Schwab, Leah Doherty and Ashley Holder as they take you around the best high school matchups in our area.
Some of the games we’ll be covering include:
Walsh Jesuit at St. Vincent-St. Mary
Lutheran West at Perry, Edgewood at Geneva
Kenston at Chardon
Canton Central Catholic at Lake Catholic
Barberton at Highland
Olmsted Falls at Avon
Amherst at Avon Lake
Mark will have an in-depth look at our athlete of the week, running back Rod Love out of Padua High School. While Leah catches up with Cleveland Heights Head Coach, Mac Stephens.
Friday Football Frenzy airs every Friday at 10:30 p.m. on CW43.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.