APL: 82 animals rescued from unsanitary conditions at a home in Elyria

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An animal shelter in Elyria is bursting at the seams, after 102 pets were rescued just this week, including 82 animals from just one home.

Friendship Animal Protective League of Elyria received a phone tip about animals that needed help, and humane agents were able to get a search warrant for a home on Tuesday. They have not disclosed the location because charges are pending at this time.

19 News has learned the animals included 56 live rabbits, 4 hampsters, 11 rats, 3 roosters, 2 pigeons, and a cat that were all found living in unsanitary living conditions according to humane agents, and they had no access to food or water.

Vicky McDonald is a Humane Officer and Animal Care Manager for the Friendship Animal Protective League (APL) in Elyria, “There were multiple violations found. None of the animals were in safely habitable living conditions. They were living on thick layers of their own excrement, some of which were 6 inches in depth. Most of them did not have wholesome food or water. A few did have some dark-colored, unclean liquids that I’m assuming at one point was clean water.”

There were also several animals that didn’t survive, “Not all of them were alive. There were 5 deceased animals,” McDonald said.

Sadly, some of the animals were unhealthy. At least one rabbit had grotesquely overgrown teeth that had to be removed. According to humane agents, another rabbit had what’s called torticollis or a tilted head, and some even had matting over their eyes that had to be pulled apart to see if their vision was salvageable underneath, according to humane agents.

Even more disturbing there were horrific living conditions for the caged animals, according to the APL, “None of the animals were in safely habitable living conditions. They lived on thick layers of their excrement, some of which were 6 inches in depth. Most of them did not have access to clean food or water.”

Many of the animals are now up for adoption at Friendship APL in Elyria, others will be available to adopt once they’re spayed or neutered, “Currently we’re more than full. We’re not set up to house several dozen small animals. We are primarily a dog and cat shelter.”

Sadly, the hoarding of pets is a growing problem where living, breathing animals are victimized, and have no voice to cry out for help, “In terms of the influx of humane cases, we are seeing them occur more and more frequently. Even nationally, humane investigations and humane seizures are up, especially since the pandemic,” McDonald said.

Friendship Animal Protective League in Elyria is a non-profit always in need of donations of food and crates for the animals. Cash donations are also welcome to help pay for the cost of spaying and neutering the animals.

If you are interested in adoption contact the humane department at (440) 322-4321, ext. 225.

