Cleveland ranks 4th in list of worst cities for asthma patients

By Megan McSweeney
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The third week of September is known as Asthma Peak Week, when visits to doctors for asthma-related symptoms are at their highest.

Cleveland made the list of worst cities for people with asthma in fourth place.

“The report takes into consideration many different factors, including: poverty, air quality, access to specialist medical care, medicine use, tobacco policies, and lack of health insurance,” said David Margolius, Director of Cleveland Public Health.

“This is no surprise that Cleveland’s been on this list, of cities with high asthma rates for years– and really it all comes down to underinvestment in certain neighborhoods in the city of Cleveland due to structural racism.”

A $500 million dollar grant from the American Rescue Plan Act was given to Cleveland to fund air quality projects in the area.

Margolious says the funds will primarily go to neighborhoods in Cleveland that are not able to get access to the same resources as others through red-lining and other benefits that, “more often went to white families and less often to black families.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

