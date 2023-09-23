Ferry passengers stuck on Lake Erie after malfunction

MARBLEHEAD, Ohio (WTVG) - Passengers on a ferry have been stuck on Lake Erie for hours Saturday after the boat malfunctioned, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Goodtime I, based in Sandusky, is currently stalled between Kelleys Island and Marblehead. Crews are actively working on getting it to port and passengers back on dry land.

Nobody is hurt and the ferry isn’t taking on water, officials said. It’s unclear how many people are on board.

The ferry lost forward propulsion, officials said, so it can’t move forward. Two small U.S. Coast Guard boats are on the scene, along with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. Local firefighters are also standing by.

