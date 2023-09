CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The beginning of Friday’s game wasn’t great for Shane Bieber in his Guardians return.

The end of Friday’s game was great.

David Fry delivered a 2-run walk-off double in the bottom of the 9th as Cleveland rallied to beat Baltimore 9-8 at Progressive Field.

David Fry walks it off for Cleveland! pic.twitter.com/RcQyV6McQ5 — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 23, 2023

Bieber went 5 innings, allowing 6 hits and 4 runs in his return from injury.

Orioles offense loves when Shane Bieber is on the mound pic.twitter.com/fQFMaubIjz — 𝙆𝙣𝘽 (@kazknowsball) September 23, 2023

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.