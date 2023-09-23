2 Strong 4 Bullies
Missing and endangered Cleveland 4-year-old may be with her father, police say

Missing and endangered Cleveland 4-year-old may be with her father, police say
(Source: Cleveland Police Department)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the community’s help in locating a 4-year-old girl who they say is missing and endangered.

Cleveland Police Det. Daniel Zola says Aria Pierce was last seen between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. after her father, Codey Pierce, picked her up from her daycare facility, located at 615 West Superior Avenue.

The CPD’s report says Aria’s mother was told by Codey that he was taking Aria to Urban Air Trampoline Park for the day. Police checked both the Westlake and Akron locations and did not find them, the report says.

The report says Aria’s mother and Codey broke up approximately four months ago.

The report also says Aria’s mother removed Codey from the list of people authorized to pick up Aria at her daycare.

CPD says Aria is 3 feet tall and weighs 50 pounds, with brown hair in braids and brown eyes.

CPD says Aria was last seen wearing a yellow shirt with an ice cream cone on it, black Capri’s, a jean jacket with a smiley face on the back, and pink sparkly VANS shoes.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts has been asked to call 216-623-2755.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

