New video shows driver in stolen car taunting Bratenahl police during chase

BRATENAHL, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News obtained surveillance video from Bratenahl police on Friday showing the reckless antics of a driver in a stolen BMW.

Bratenhal officers first spotted a stolen BMW around 3 a.m. last Monday on Eddy Road.

The video shows the driver doing donuts and swerving down the road with his door open. Police tried to pull him over but the driver, who was wearing a ski mask wouldn’t stop. Police pulled over and stopped the chase, but the suspect kept coming back for more. He even drove the wrong way down the road.

When the driver was distracted, police were finally able to stop him by getting another cruiser to pull in front of him. The criminal then threw the car in reverse and crashed right into a police car. Once he realized he was blocked in, the man ran out of the stolen car.

“Let go of whatever you have!” officers ordered. “It’s a gun!”

“I know it is!” another officer exclaimed.

Officers said they saw the man run out with a gun in his hand. They repeatedly tased the man and ordered him to drop it.

“You wanna get f***ing shot over this?” one officer asked the suspect. “Let it go!”

“I wanna die!” the man replied.

“Let go of it!” the officer yelled. “Let go of the f***ing gun!”

“Then shoot me! Shoot me first! Shoot me!” the suspect screamed.

“You’re gonna get bit,” an officer told him. “You’re gonna get bit, you’re gonna get tased until you put that arm out.”

Eventually, an officer was able to wrestle the loaded Glock 23 out of his hand. Police say the Glock had a full auto switch on it.

Police said the suspect was safely taken into custody. They have not released his name yet or said what charges he’s facing.

