Northeast Ohio Weather: Autumn begins on a seasonal note

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Beneath mainly sunny today, temps will top in the low 70s as northeast breezes begin to increase.

Tonight’s fair skies will be coupled with seasonable lows in the mid-50s.

Sunday’s partly sunny skies will include highs in the low 70s.

Fair skies Sunday night will allow lows in the upper 50s.

Monday will be mainly cloudy with highs in the low 70s.

We’ll finally see a few showers on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs only in the 60s.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.