Statewide alert issued for missing 16-year-old Stark County girl

MASSILLON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Jackson Township Police Department on Saturday is asking for the community’s help in searching for a teen who they say may be in danger or abducted.

A statewide alert says 16-year-old Sahara King, from Massillon, was last seen at 10 p.m. on Sept. 22 while leaving her home, located in the 7800 block of Oakdale Street.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office said this alert is not an AMBER Alert, but is still being issued because Sahara is believed to be in danger.

Police say Sahara is in a vehicle, but the make and model is unknown. She may possibly be going to Pennsylvania.

JTPD says Sahara is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 134 pounds, with blonde or strawberry-colored hair and blue eyes.

JTPD says Sahara was last seen wearing a black halter top with black shorts and high-top Converse shoes, and carrying a plaid purse.

Anyone with information on Sahara’s whereabouts has been asked to call the Regional Emergency Dispatch Center at 330-837-9346.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.