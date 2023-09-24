Car parts distribution comes to a screeching halt as Stellantis workers in Streetsboro hit the picket line

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As United Auto Workers at the Stellantis parts distribution center in Streetsboro take to the picket line for a second day on Saturday, the work stoppage has literally brought car parts distribution in and around Ohio to a screeching halt.

Northeast Ohio UAW employees join thousands around the country who are part of a targeted, and now escalating strike against the Big 3 automakers.

Currently, 38 facilities in 20 states are on strike, and the strategy could have a major impact on car dealership’s service centers and auto repair shops. Rudy Murry is with UAW Local 573 in Streetsboro, “We service over 360 dealerships. When dealerships need a part to fix your car, we’re the person who ships those parts out. The way it affects the economy, outside of the dealerships is you have other car mechanics that fix cars and if they can’t get parts it’s affecting them also.”

19 News asked local consumers like Scott Sukey, Jr. of Garrettsville if they’re concerned about parts availability and car repairs. Sukey says unfortunately the labor strike will cost everyone, “If you really think about it, the strike’s going to go down and they’re wanting that much more money. The part for your car is going to go up.”

For consumer Dennis Bujak of Streetsboro who enjoys working on cars, he understands why the UAW felt it was time to take a stand. But, he says if the Big 3 automakers and the union can’t find common ground and restore benefits the UAW lost years ago, the strike will leave local consumers paying the price, “Sure. Everybody’s concerned about all the auto repair shops, the dealerships. Everybody’s got to have parts.”

UAW employees tell 19 News they feel the Big 3 automakers are forgetting about who made them profitable, and who made concessions when the auto industry was bankrupt and struggling in 2007. “We’ve got to send a message. You get tired of yelling, you get tired of screaming, so now we’ve got to take a stand in a different way,” Murry said.

Jose Torres, a Strike Captain with UAW Local 573 says it’s scary and costly for workers to be on the picket line, “We’ve got to put a lot of our credits car, our mortgages on default to stand up for what is right.”

But, Torres says promises made by the automakers in 2007, should have been promises kept, “Because of mismanagement and misspending they came to the union and told members we need help to save the company. Once we’re back on our feet and noticeably profitable -- we’ll give everything back. That’s since 2007.”

Now, UAW employees who haven’t had raises in years, and had their cost of living and other benefits slashed, are prepared to be on the picket line for the long haul, if they have to.

