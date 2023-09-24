2 Strong 4 Bullies
City of Oberlin, Ohio EPA investigating unusual taste and odor in drinking water

By Alec Sapolin
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OBERLIN, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Oberlin and Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (Ohio EPA) are currently investigating the cause of an unusual taste and odor in the drinking water.

A press release issued by the city on Sept. 22 says the city’s water department is aware of the issue and is testing water samples to determine the cause of the taste and smell.

City officials say they made adjustments to its water treatment plan and are actively flushing water mains to move the water throughout its community.

The city also says they are working with the Ohio EPA and the city’s consulting engineer throughout the process.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

