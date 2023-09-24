2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland celebrates 2nd annual Roberto Clemente day

By Angie Rodriguez
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - To celebrate their second year in the city of Cleveland, Roberto Clemente Park planted a new addition to the grounds.

Roberto Clemete was a legendary symbol in the hispanic community. He was the first Latino in the baseball league to reach 3 thousand hits.

Not forgetting where he came from, Clemente would spend his time volunteering to help others and taking part in being a humanitarian.

One of his infamous quotes that was read at the 2nd annual Roberto Clemente Day states–

“If you have a chance to accomplish something that will make things better for other people coming behind you, and you don’t do that– then you’re wasting your time on this Earth.”

One of the special guests in attendance of the event, was Clemete’s own son– Roberto Clemente Jr.

“This here… absolutely should be a catalyst for this to open up throughout the state and beyond,” Clemente Jr said.

“We all come from the same place… So we make sure that whatever we touch, we touch in a positive way– just the way my father did.”

The statue will continue to be a part of the park, for as long as Clemete is a part of the hispanic community.

