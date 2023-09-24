2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Police: 64-year-old man shot on city’s East Side

Cleveland Police cars
Cleveland Police cars(Source: WOIO)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 64-year-old man is in the hospital following a shooting on Cleveland’s East Side Saturday night.

Cleveland Police Sgt. Wilfredo Diaz says the shooting occurred at 11:18 p.m. in the 200 block of E. 71st Street.

This is in the city’s Fairfax neighborhood.

Diaz says EMS transported the man to a local hospital.

The victim’s current condition is unknown.

19 News has reached out to Cleveland Police for more details.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

