Cleveland Police: 64-year-old man shot on city’s East Side
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 64-year-old man is in the hospital following a shooting on Cleveland’s East Side Saturday night.
Cleveland Police Sgt. Wilfredo Diaz says the shooting occurred at 11:18 p.m. in the 200 block of E. 71st Street.
This is in the city’s Fairfax neighborhood.
Diaz says EMS transported the man to a local hospital.
The victim’s current condition is unknown.
