Cleveland Police: 64-year-old man shot on city’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 64-year-old man is in the hospital following a shooting on Cleveland’s East Side Saturday night.

Cleveland Police Sgt. Wilfredo Diaz says the shooting occurred at 11:18 p.m. in the 200 block of E. 71st Street.

This is in the city’s Fairfax neighborhood.

Diaz says EMS transported the man to a local hospital.

The victim’s current condition is unknown.

19 News has reached out to Cleveland Police for more details.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

