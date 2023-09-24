2 Strong 4 Bullies
LIVE BLOG: Browns host Tennessee Titans

Cleveland Browns Helmet Logo
By Leah Doherty
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The (1-1) Cleveland Browns host the (1-1) Tennessee Titans at Browns Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Second Quarter:

Titans take advantage of the turnover and tie the game up with a 44-yard field goal to start off the second quarter.

After a messy nine play drive for Deshaun Watson, he capped it off with a short pass to Jerome Ford for 19 yards and a touchdown. Browns lead 10-3.

First Quarter:

Dustin Hopkins hits a 48-yard field goal to give the Browns a 3-0 lead after their first possession.

Browns defense would force two-straight three and outs to start the game.

Elijah Moore would fumble on Cleveland’s 28 and it’s recovered by Tennessee.

2nd & 13 Ryan Tannehill sacked by Myless Garrett, Tannehill fumbles the ball and it’s recovered by Tennessee at Cleveland’s 24.

CB Greg Newsome II was ruled inactive for Sunday’s game with an elbow injury.

Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is active for the game. Hopkins missed practice on Friday with an ankle injury he suffered in the Titans’ week 1 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

