Local artists coloring Cleveland walls as part of ‘Murals in the City’ project

Six artists have been selected for the project and will create original artwork on the walls of neighborhood businesses
By Sia Nyorkor
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The blank wall on the side of Vic’s Floral on Fleet Avenue in Slavic Village will soon be popping with color.

Artist Kelle Schwab is working on it. She started sketching Friday evening.

“I have a little bit of skyline and bridges which you’ll see eventually and I’m doing a big lunar moth which folks can stand under and take photos,” said Schwab.

Schwab is 1 of 6 local artists selected by Destination Cleveland for its “Murals Across the City” project.

The final six artists chosen to have their murals installed are:

The artists will install original artwork on the walls of buildings all over the city, like in the Slavic Village neighborhood.

“I think they were looking at communities across Cleveland and this one has lots of character and lots of history,” said Schwab.

19 News cameras rolling as curious folks stopped by to take a peek and even thank Kelle for her vision.

Installation of the first two murals started, Sept. 22, 2023, and is expected to take about two weeks to complete.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

