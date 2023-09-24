2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Missing 16-year-old Stark County girl found safe

Jackson Township Police Department
Jackson Township Police Department(Source: WOIO)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASSILLON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Attorney General’s Office on Sunday announced the missing teen who they say may have been in danger or abducted has been found safe.

A statewide alert previously said 16-year-old Sahara King, from Massillon, was last seen at 10 p.m. on Sept. 22 while leaving her home, located in the 7800 block of Oakdale Street.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office said this alert is not an AMBER Alert, but is still being issued because Sahara is believed to be in danger.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lakewood man dies in Cleveland car crash
Willowick Officer Maddie
Willowick police officer, 27, suffers stroke 2 days before her wedding
Ethan Liming Trial
Jury deliberations to continue Monday in trial for Akron brothers accused in death of Ethan Liming
The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
Police are looking for an inmate from Northeast Ohio who escaped from prison while he was...
Police searching for Northeast Ohio inmate who escaped during family visit

Latest News

The City of Oberlin and Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (Ohio EPA) are currently...
City of Oberlin, Ohio EPA investigating unusual taste and odor in drinking water
Sahara King
Statewide alert issued for missing 16-year-old Stark County girl
UAW expands strike to Northeast Ohio; workers picket in Streetsboro
Car parts distribution comes to a screeching halt as Stellantis workers in Streetsboro hit the picket line
Roberto Clemente Day
Cleveland celebrates 2nd annual Roberto Clemente day