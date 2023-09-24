Missing 16-year-old Stark County girl found safe

MASSILLON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Attorney General’s Office on Sunday announced the missing teen who they say may have been in danger or abducted has been found safe.

A statewide alert previously said 16-year-old Sahara King, from Massillon, was last seen at 10 p.m. on Sept. 22 while leaving her home, located in the 7800 block of Oakdale Street.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office said this alert is not an AMBER Alert, but is still being issued because Sahara is believed to be in danger.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

