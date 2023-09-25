2 Strong 4 Bullies
Alliance police issue Endangered Missing Child Alert 2-year-old boy taken by mother

Cole Smart was last seen around 11:15 p.m. Saturday on Haines Avenue in Alliance.
Cole Smart was last seen around 11:15 p.m. Saturday on Haines Avenue in Alliance.(Source: Ohio Attorney General's Office)
By Avery Williams
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ALLIANCE, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a 2-year-old boy who police say was taken by a noncustodial parent.

Cole Smart was last seen around 11:15 p.m. Saturday on Haines Avenue in Alliance.

An Endangered Missing Child Alert says Smart’s mother Nicole Middleton forcibly took him from his home.

Authorities say they are concerned for Smart’s safety and believe he could be in danger.

He was last seen wearing Spiderman pajamas, and he has a brown birthmark on his left leg above his knee.

Anyone who sees Cole Smart or knows his location is asked to call 911 or Alliance police at (330) 821-9140.

