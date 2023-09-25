2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Arraignment for men charged in Garfield Heights shooting of 6-month-old girl, her father

Khayree Sullivan, Kameren White and Marvin Bell (right to left)
Khayree Sullivan, Kameren White and Marvin Bell (right to left)(Source: Garfield Heights police)
By Alec Sapolin and Megan McSweeney
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 5:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The trio accused in the shooting that injured a 6-month-old girl and her father will make their first appearances in the Garfield Heights Municipal Court Monday morning.

Garfield Heights Police Department officials previously confirmed officers arrested the three suspects hours after the Sept. 21 shooting.

The shooting occurred just before 5 p.m. on Langston Avenue near E. 111th Street.

Khayree Sullivan, 22; Marvin Bell, 22; and Kameren White, 22, each face three charges of felonious assault.

WATCH: 3 charged in connection to Garfield Heights shooting of 6-month-old girl, father

Sources previously confirmed the girl’s father, who was also shot, was holding her at the time of the shooting.

GHPD says the man was treated for a gunshot wound to the hip, while the girl was life-flighted to MetroHealth Medical Center, where she is stable.

Editor’s note: The video below is from previous coverage.

The three are expected to be arraigned in the Garfield Heights Municipal Court at 11 a.m. on Monday.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lakewood man dies in Cleveland car crash
The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, file photo, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb...
Browns get good news on Nick Chubb
Willowick Officer Maddie
Willowick police officer, 27, suffers stroke 2 days before her wedding
Ethan Liming Trial
Jury deliberations continue Monday in trial for Akron brothers accused in death of Ethan Liming

Latest News

Ethan Liming Trial
Jury deliberations continue Monday in trial for Akron brothers accused in death of Ethan Liming
Musiah Wadud
Trial for Euclid couple accused of murdering 4-year-old boy begins Monday
City of Oberlin, Ohio EPA investigating unusual taste and odor in drinking water
City of Oberlin, Ohio EPA investigating unusual taste and odor in drinking water
Trial for Euclid couple accused of murdering 4-year-old boy begins Monday
Trial for Euclid couple accused of murdering 4-year-old boy begins Monday