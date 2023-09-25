Arraignment for men charged in Garfield Heights shooting of 6-month-old girl, her father

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The trio accused in the shooting that injured a 6-month-old girl and her father will make their first appearances in the Garfield Heights Municipal Court Monday morning.

Garfield Heights Police Department officials previously confirmed officers arrested the three suspects hours after the Sept. 21 shooting.

The shooting occurred just before 5 p.m. on Langston Avenue near E. 111th Street.

Khayree Sullivan, 22; Marvin Bell, 22; and Kameren White, 22, each face three charges of felonious assault.

Sources previously confirmed the girl’s father, who was also shot, was holding her at the time of the shooting.

GHPD says the man was treated for a gunshot wound to the hip, while the girl was life-flighted to MetroHealth Medical Center, where she is stable.

Editor’s note: The video below is from previous coverage.

The three are expected to be arraigned in the Garfield Heights Municipal Court at 11 a.m. on Monday.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.