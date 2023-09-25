Bedford Holocaust Memorial nationally honored

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After 62 years in the city of Bedford, Zion Memorial Park has earned national recognition.

Zion Memorial Park

President Joe Biden, along with Congress, passed a bill that recognized Zion Memorial Park for honoring the lives of the millions that were lost in the Holocaust.

Zion Memorial Park

Members from the Kol Israel Foundation gave their annual speeches, and gave special recognition to Mayor Fletcher Berger for his involvement in the foundation.

“A lot of people who don’t know where their families are buried they come here today, and this serves as a burial place for their loved ones,” President of the Kol Israel Foundation Robert Zelwin said.

“I lost, probably 13 or 14 aunts and uncles– grandparents– that were murdered during the holocaust.”

Zion Memorial Park

Rabbi Yossi Marozov also spoke at the event, letting the people in attendance know the true feelings people have carried for years.

“The Jewish people look back, but we also look forward,” Marozov said. “We share from generation to generation the very same memories. If you pick a fight, do it with somebody who has a short memory.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.