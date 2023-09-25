2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Bedford Holocaust Memorial nationally honored

By Angie Rodriguez
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After 62 years in the city of Bedford, Zion Memorial Park has earned national recognition.

Zion Memorial Park
Zion Memorial Park

President Joe Biden, along with Congress, passed a bill that recognized Zion Memorial Park for honoring the lives of the millions that were lost in the Holocaust.

Zion Memorial Park
Zion Memorial Park

Members from the Kol Israel Foundation gave their annual speeches, and gave special recognition to Mayor Fletcher Berger for his involvement in the foundation.

“A lot of people who don’t know where their families are buried they come here today, and this serves as a burial place for their loved ones,” President of the Kol Israel Foundation Robert Zelwin said.

“I lost, probably 13 or 14 aunts and uncles– grandparents– that were murdered during the holocaust.”

Zion Memorial Park
Zion Memorial Park

Rabbi Yossi Marozov also spoke at the event, letting the people in attendance know the true feelings people have carried for years.

“The Jewish people look back, but we also look forward,” Marozov said. “We share from generation to generation the very same memories. If you pick a fight, do it with somebody who has a short memory.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lakewood man dies in Cleveland car crash
The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
Willowick Officer Maddie
Willowick police officer, 27, suffers stroke 2 days before her wedding
Ethan Liming Trial
Jury deliberations to continue Monday in trial for Akron brothers accused in death of Ethan Liming
FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, file photo, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb...
Browns get good news on Nick Chubb

Latest News

Roberto Clemente Day
Cleveland celebrates 2nd annual Roberto Clemente day
The murals will be installed on walls across Cleveland’s neighborhoods,
Local artists coloring Cleveland walls as part of ‘Murals in the City’ project
Meet K-9 Bella: Narcotics detection dog joins Akron Police Department
Meet K-9 Bella: Narcotics detection dog joins Akron Police Department
Meet K-9 Bella: Narcotics detection dog joins Akron Police Department
Meet K-9 Bella: Narcotics detection dog joins the Akron Police Department