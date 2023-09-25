2 Strong 4 Bullies
Browns tailgaters optimistic after good news on Nick Chubb injury

Torn MCL likely not career-ending
By Vic Gideon
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It was tailgating as usual before the Tennessee Titans game at Cleveland Browns Stadium except Nick Chubbs’ injury was on everyone’s mind.

“It was terrible,” said Kyle Medves. “It was terrible.”

“My knee started hurting when I saw it but I heard today it’s not as bad as we thought,” said LaShon Sawyer, working a grill at the Muni Lot.

“Got the news that his knee was not totally blown out which is amazing,” said Louis Pilat, originally from Cleveland but who moved to Athens, Georgia, where he watched Nick Chubb play college football. “He’ll be back next year.”

“It was a relief,” said Christopher Mathis. “Literally teared up.”

News spread through the Muni lot that Nick Chubbs’ injury appears to be an MCL tear -- serious but likely not career-ending.

“Nobody can replace a Nick Chubb,” said Jeremy Buckholz. “So hopefully he’ll rehab, he’ll come back stronger than ever.”

And Browns fans haven’t given up on this season yet either.

“Them going out and re-signing Kareem Hunt,” said Medves, “it doesn’t fill the spot completely but it makes it a little bit better.”

“They got a lot of good players,” said Buckholz. “The defense is playing well.”

Medves seemed to sum up everyone’s feelings.

“Hopefully, he’ll be back next year and better than ever.”

