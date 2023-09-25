2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Car crashes completely through home, leaving at least 1 person hurt

A car drove completely through a house in a Huntersville, North Carolina, neighborhood on Sunday.
By WBTV Web Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - At least one person was hurt after they drove a car through a home in Huntersville on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. on Lawther Road in the Mirabella Estates neighborhood, the Huntersville Fire Department said.

Firefighters said the car went in one end of the house and came out the other.

Photos showed a trail of damage throughout the home, including a staircase that was snapped off. The car came to a rest against a fire hydrant in the backyard.

Officials said the driver of the car was taken to the hospital and that nobody suffered any serious injuries.

It is not clear why the car went through the home or if anyone will be charged.

The Huntersville Police Department is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, file photo, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb...
Browns get good news on Nick Chubb
Lakewood man dies in Cleveland car crash
Willowick Officer Maddie
Willowick police officer, 27, suffers stroke 2 days before her wedding
Ethan Liming Trial
Jury deliberations continue Monday in trial for Akron brothers accused in death of Ethan Liming

Latest News

FILE - Meredith Stiehm, president of the Writers Guild of America West, pickets outside...
Writers’ union reaches tentative deal with Hollywood studios to end historic strike
Anthony O'Neal (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Warrensville Heights man found guilty to damaging Cleveland Browns field
This Aug. 17, 2021 photo shows Quagga mussels cover the engine of a Bell P-39 Airacobra...
Historians race to find Great Lakes shipwrecks before invasive mussels destroy them
Sen. Bob Menendez is making a statement after being indicted on corruption charges. (Source:...
LIVE: Sen. Menendez makes statement
Ethan Liming Trial
Jury deliberations continue Monday in trial for Akron brothers accused in death of Ethan Liming