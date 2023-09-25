Cleveland man documents wife’s battle with breast cancer through photographs

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A picture is worth a thousand words. Angelo Merendino’s pictures tell a story.

Merendino’s work is featured all over the world, including the Akron Art Museum.

The Cleveland musician turned photographer spent decades creating environments where people feel comfortable being their authentic self.

His job is to capture the moment.

”If I’m taking a photograph, it’s not about me and what I’m projecting. It’s about what you’re trying to express. So, it’s the same as any conversation. I’ve met some really wonderful people over the years, and I’ve been fortunate to have conversations that have turned into friendships,” expressed Merendino.

His best friend is his wife, Jennifer.

“I saw Jen walk around the corner and it was, you know, it was a lightning bolt. I just kind of stopped and thought, ‘There she is. Like I’m going to marry her.’ I had never seen anyone that was so beautiful, and it wasn’t just a physical thing. I learned this about Jen, like there was something else about her,” described Merendino.

Angelo and Jen married Sept. 1, 2007. Five months later, the love of his life was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“She called and said ‘Hey, I got the reports from the doctor. I have breast cancer,’” explained Merendino.

The newlyweds made it their mission to beat breast cancer. Jen underwent chemo, radiation, a double mastectomy, and reconstructive surgery. After a year of treatment, the cancer was gone.

“We were optimistic and hopeful,” said Merendino.

A year later the couple received the devastating news that Jen’s cancer metastasized, and they were back in treatment.

It was during a 15-day hospital stay that the husband, caregiver, and photographer and his wife made the decision to document their journey so family and friends could see what they were going through.

“I was photographing what I was kind of trying to not escape from, but, deal with it was my way of having something to do that wasn’t cancer, even though they were photographs of Jen and our life with cancer. I had no intentions other than saying to our family and friends, ‘Hey, this is what is going on. We need you all.’”

Jen lost her fight with cancer just weeks after her 40th birthday.

“Jen never complained even when she was going through all this, and she was that person, you know like she never felt sorry for herself,” expressed Merendino.

The personal, private pictures of Jen’s brave fight with cancer lives on through the photos that are helping comfort others with the disease.

“I wasn’t thinking about making photographs that would turn into what these photographs have turned into,” said Merendino.

Jen is featured in Susan G. Komen campaigns, including this year’s Needs campaign.

Merendino also captured photos of cancer patients for their families and the organization.

During the process he said it continues to help him heal.

“It is a great honor to help people. To be heard, to help people to express what it is that they need the world to know. Especially when it’s something so close to my heart,” explained Merendino.

Merendino also fulfilled a promise he made to Jennifer by creating a non-profit called The Love You Share.

It helps breast cancer patients by providing groceries, helps pay for transportation to their appointments, and much more.

The Susan G. Komen Northeast Ohio More Than Pink walk is Sept. 30 at JoAnn Fabrics headquarters in Hudson.

