Euclid church turns guns into art to prevent gun violence

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - At Church of the Epiphany guns are being transformed into art.

Rev. Rosalind Hughes runs “Guns to Gardens”. The program is on it’s second year, and it’s designed to prevent gun violence in communities.

“One of the things we hope that will come out of this is it helps people think in a new way about the firearms that are in their home. Hoping to inspire people to think creatively about how to address the gun violence in our community,” said Hughes.

So far more than 60 firearms have been turned in at their Safe Surrender events where Euclid Police are present.

Church members transform the guns into various works of art like garden tools, jewelry, crosses, and flower vases.

“We had somebody bring in a family gun that they had inherited. It was after last year’s event shortly after the shooting at Rob Elementary School in Uvalde that they said I can no longer look at this gun,” said Hughes.

Hughes says they do sell the artwork they make. The profits go towards the Safe Surrender events where the guns are collected.

“We don’t pretend that Guns to Gardens is going to solve the issue of gun violence in our communities. But we do hope that it will create partnerships again to promote that creative thinking about what can we do next?,” said Hughes.

The next “Guns to Gardens” Safe Surrender event will take place at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church in Bay Village on Sat. Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

A “Guns to Gardens” art show will take place in December.

