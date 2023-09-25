Fugitive couple wanted for crime spree in Portage, Stark, Summit Counties, say U.S. Marshals

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A reward is being offered for any information leading to the arrest of a man and a woman wanted for multiple crimes in Portage, Stark, and Summit Counties, said the U.S. Marshals.

Kyle Bonsky, 35, is accused of grand theft, identity fraud, receiving stolen property, failure to comply, complicity to commit theft and burglary.

According to the U.S. Marshals Bonsky is believed to be with Randi Marion, 24. She is wanted for a probation violation out of Stark County.

Kyle Bonsky ((Source: U.S. Marshals))

Randi Marion ((Source: U.S. Marshals))

The U.S. Marshals added Bonsky also fled from law enforcement officers several times in a vehicle.

If you have any information, please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or you can send a web tip at the following webpage http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html.

