How Laura’s Home is working to combat child poverty in Cleveland

By Colton Molesky
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Child poverty continues to plague the city of Cleveland, which ranks second among the country’s largest cities in child poverty, behind only Detroit. However organizations are offering resources and working to combat the issue in the city.

“In the United States, the problem is relatively decreasing, and in the state, it’s decreasing,” said Katie Skizenta, the family ministries supervisor for Laura’s Home. “Cleveland’s poverty rate has continued to climb.”

Skizenta has worked for the home since 2019 and attributes part of the climbing poverty to the crime rate and Cleveland’s history of manufacturing decline as a few of the many factors that play into poverty.

This has led to some troubling numbers.

Pulling from recent studies and census numbers, she says more than half of kids under the age of five live in poverty, and around 3,000 kids live in poverty in Cuyahoga County.

But City Mission’s Laura’s Home is working to combat numbers that are still rising in the city.

“We really want to invest in our kids,” said Skizenta.

She explains it is a place where mothers working to get out of poverty or escaping domestic abuse can stay with their children.

The attached Pathways Youth Center offers after-school help with classes, food, and a safe place to play.

That childcare allows mothers to pursue permanent housing and work thanks to programs and resources the home provides.

“So we care for the child, both physically, spiritually, mentally, and emotionally, so we’re really trying to tackle all the things that child experienced trauma-wise before coming to Laura’s Home,” said Skizenta.

The organization currently cares for over 70 kids.

This year, 37% of infants, 71% of toddlers, and 43% of preschoolers showed progress in age-appropriate development.

“We’re really trying to get them in a good place educationally so they can succeed moving forward,” said Skizenta.

She adds the program does not accept government money; powering the free resources to mothers and children are donations.

And there is always a need for more housing, which is why there is a plan to add more housing to the campus.

“We are looking to build 16 transitional housing units on-site, so that will expand what services we are able to offer,” said Skizenta.

You can help work to combat the child poverty problems by going to the non-profit’s website and donating or signing up to volunteer.

