Lorain County Sheriff to not run for re-election

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain County Sheriff Phil Stammitti on Monday announced he will not be running for re-election after serving for six consecutive terms.

A press release sent by the sheriff says his decision has nothing to do with his recent differences with two of the Lorain County Commissioners.

His last day as sheriff will be Jan. 5, 2025.

I want everyone to know that I will continue to do my job to its fullest that I was elected to by the people of this great county, no matter what, until I leave office,” Sheriff Stammitti said.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.