2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Lorain County Sheriff to not run for re-election

Lorain County Sheriff Phil Stammitti
Lorain County Sheriff Phil Stammitti(Source: Lorain County Sheriff's Office)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain County Sheriff Phil Stammitti on Monday announced he will not be running for re-election after serving for six consecutive terms.

A press release sent by the sheriff says his decision has nothing to do with his recent differences with two of the Lorain County Commissioners.

His last day as sheriff will be Jan. 5, 2025.

I want everyone to know that I will continue to do my job to its fullest that I was elected to by the people of this great county, no matter what, until I leave office,” Sheriff Stammitti said.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, file photo, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb...
Browns get good news on Nick Chubb
Lakewood man dies in Cleveland car crash
Willowick Officer Maddie
Willowick police officer, 27, suffers stroke 2 days before her wedding
Ethan Liming Trial
Jury deliberations continue Monday in trial for Akron brothers accused in death of Ethan Liming

Latest News

Khayree Sullivan, Kameren White and Marvin Bell (right to left)
Arraignment for men charged in Garfield Heights shooting of 6-month-old girl, her father
Ethan Liming Trial
Jury deliberations continue Monday in trial for Akron brothers accused in death of Ethan Liming
Musiah Wadud
Trial for Euclid couple accused of murdering 4-year-old boy begins Monday
City of Oberlin, Ohio EPA investigating unusual taste and odor in drinking water
City of Oberlin, Ohio EPA investigating unusual taste and odor in drinking water