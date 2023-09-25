2 Strong 4 Bullies
Monday night Powerball drawing bumps up to $785M

By Noelle Williams
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Lottery machines across Northeast Ohio are working non-stop Monday as people are hoping to become a millionaire overnight.

Monday’s Powerball drawing is worth almost 800-million dollars, making it the 4th largest jackpot in the lottery’s history.

‘I definitely would play,” said one customer, Tiffany Hair.

“That would be great. I definitely would love to hit that,” said another customer, Claude Parks.

The last time someone won the Powerball was all the way back in July.

If you’re lucky enough to have the winning numbers, you can take the $785-million spread out over dozens of annual payments or take the lump sum option and get $367 million.

Although the odds of becoming millionaire tonight are slim, a one in about 292 million chance to win, people told 19 News they already are making plans with the money.

“I would definitely quit my job and help family,” said Hair.

“A lot of financial struggles and things like that just to help me get on my feet,” said Parks.

