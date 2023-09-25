Northeast Ohio activists commemorate ‘National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims’ in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Domestic Violence Advocate and Survivor Laura Cowan says it’s a day we can never forget.

“It should be because you want to pay homage to those whose lives were cut short, they would’ve been here right now with us,” said Cowan.

Back in 2007, Congress designated September 25 as the National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims.

Since that time, people and organizations all over the country commemorate, including right here in Northeast Ohio.

Cowan and others activists like Judy Martin have been on the ground for decades working with families and raising awareness about what they say is an epidemic. One of the reasons why activists are keeping watch.

Martin keeps something she calls a “Memorial Wall/Wall of Sorrows,” a 4 x 30 display that lists the names of thousands of people who have been murdered in Cuyahoga County since 1990. She carries it to vigils to remember the victims.

Monday evening Cowan, Martin and several other groups will join together to honor those gone too soon. The Black Women’s Army, the Carl Stokes Brigade and Black on Black Crime, Inc. are hosting the gathering.

“Me personally, I would want to have someone remember my child, my aunt, my cousin and say their name, say their name, not forget about them,” said Cowan.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.