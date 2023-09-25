2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Northeast Ohio activists commemorate ‘National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims’ in Cleveland

By Sia Nyorkor
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Domestic Violence Advocate and Survivor Laura Cowan says it’s a day we can never forget.

“It should be because you want to pay homage to those whose lives were cut short, they would’ve been here right now with us,” said Cowan.

Back in 2007, Congress designated September 25 as the National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims.

Since that time, people and organizations all over the country commemorate, including right here in Northeast Ohio.

Cowan and others activists like Judy Martin have been on the ground for decades working with families and raising awareness about what they say is an epidemic. One of the reasons why activists are keeping watch.

More than 345 homicides recorded across Northeast Ohio in 2022 (interactive map)

Martin keeps something she calls a “Memorial Wall/Wall of Sorrows,” a 4 x 30 display that lists the names of thousands of people who have been murdered in Cuyahoga County since 1990. She carries it to vigils to remember the victims.

Monday evening Cowan, Martin and several other groups will join together to honor those gone too soon. The Black Women’s Army, the Carl Stokes Brigade and Black on Black Crime, Inc. are hosting the gathering.

“Me personally, I would want to have someone remember my child, my aunt, my cousin and say their name, say their name, not forget about them,” said Cowan.

Police, advocates join for ‘A State of Emergency: Missing, Murdered and Unaccounted for Women of Color’ memorial

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Liming Trial
Jury reaches verdict in trial for Akron brothers accused in death of Ethan Liming
FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, file photo, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb...
Browns get good news on Nick Chubb
The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
Lakewood man dies in Cleveland car crash
Willowick Officer Maddie
Willowick police officer, 27, suffers stroke 2 days before her wedding

Latest News

At Church of the Epiphany guns are being transformed into art.
Euclid church turns guns into art to prevent gun violence
American Football
Brooklyn football coach resigns, district apologizes after play called ‘Nazi’ used in Beachwood game
Rollover crash blocks I-71 south in Middleburg Heights, causes 4 miles of backups
Rollover crash blocks I-71 south in Middleburg Heights, causes 4 miles of backups
Shaker Heights road rage quickly turns into stabbing
Shaker Heights road rage quickly turns into stabbing