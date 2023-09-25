Northeast Ohio Weather: Unsettled pattern setting up this week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We are starting off the first full week of the fall season cloudy with higher rain chances.

There’s a small chance for showers each day starting now through the work week.

Monday will be mainly dry with areas of drizzle, and an increased chance for showers this evening.

High temperatures will be around 70 degrees.

There is a Small Craft Advisory for Lake Erie courtesy of strong northeast winds from what is left of Tropical Storm Ophelia.

This will create dangerous conditions for boaters, fishermen, and swimmers.

Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will also be around the 70 degree mark.

Highest rain chances for the week look to be Wednesday into Thursday, where periods of steady rain and thunder will be around.

A drier pattern looks to set-up for the weekend.

