Parma police search for missing 12-year-old boy

By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma police are asking for help locating a 12-year-old boy last seen on Thursday, Sept. 21.

Isaiah Krzesinski
Isaiah Krzesinski((Source: Parma police))

Officers said Isaiah Krzesinski was last seen wearing a blue, short-sleeve shirt, grey shorts, and bright yellow Nike shoes.

He is 5′00″ tall and weighs 125 lbs.

Isaiah is home-schooled, but has run away several times previously for short periods of time before returning home on his own, said police.

Police added it is uncharacteristic for him to be gone this long.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Joe Duganier at (440) 887-7337.

