Rollover crash blocks I-71 south in Middleburg Heights, causes 4 miles of backups

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A rollover crash on I-71 south in Middleburg Heights that was blocking all three lanes at 4:35 p.m. on Sept. 25. has been cleared.

Drivers already stuck on I-71 south were only able to get around first responders by moving over onto the entrance ramp from Bagley Road to I-71 south.

The lane closures caused four miles of stop-and-go traffic that moved 2 MPH at best in long stretches, which delayed drivers nearly 30 minutes.

Crews were able to flip the mid-size sedan that rolled over back onto its wheels by 4:45 p.m. to load onto a tow truck.

The crash scene was cleared by 4:54 p.m.

The cause of the crash, number of vehicles involved, and if anyone was injured is unknown at this time.

